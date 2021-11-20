Dhanbad: A diesel locomotive train has derailed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad division following an explosion that ripped off a part of a railway track in the early hours of Saturday. As per reports, railway officials said that it was a “bomb blast” which occurred between Garwa Road and Barkana section in the Dhanbad division. No death or injury has been reported.Also Read - Agra Priest Comes Crying To Hospital With Broken Krishna Murti, Doctors Bandage Idol's Arm. Watch Viral Video

"Unusual incidence of bomb blast by miscreant causing derailment of diesel loco on Dhanbad Division," the Railways said. Sources indicate that this was a Naxal-related incident. Senior officers have rushed to the site and restoration of the track is awaited, officials said.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.