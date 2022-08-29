New Delhi: The district administration of Jharkhand’s Dumka on Monday imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) following protests in the area after the death of a girl, who was set on fire for refusing a man’s proposal. The administration imposed the prohibitory orders on gathering of four or more people to prevent any untoward incident in the area.Also Read - Was Sonali Phogat Killed? Accused Confesses Mixing Obnoxious Chemical In Her Drink: Goa Police | 10 Points
Section 144 in Jharkhand’s Dumka – Top developments
- People gathered in large numbers in Dumka to protest after the girl succumbed to her burn injuries. The accused poured petrol on her and set her ablaze on August 23. The police said the accused has been arrested.
- A student of class 12, Ankita Kumari was first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition. Later she was referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment.
- Soon after the incident came to light, people were seen protesting in the streets of Dumka. Speaking to ANI, Dumka Superintendent of police (SP) Ambar Lakda said, “The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We will apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Section 144 has been imposed.”
- Reacting to the matter, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said stringent action will be taken against perpetrators ensuring a fast trial. “The state government is serious regarding the murder of a girl in Dumka. Stringent action will be taken against perpetrators. We will ensure a fast trial. We have talked to DC in this regard,” Gupta said.