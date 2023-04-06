Home

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato Dies In Chennai, CM Soren Confirms

Mahto was a veteran JMM MLA from Dumri constituency in Giridih and was actively involved in separate statehood movement which was led by Shibu Soren. He underwent a lung transplant after contracting Covid in 2020.

Ranchi: Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahato passed away in Chennai, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on Thursday terming it as an incredible loss. Last year, Mahato was admitted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Ranchi after his health suddenly deteriorated. The minister had complained of vomiting earlier in the day. A team of doctors had informed that there was some problem in his liver.

अपूरणीय क्षति!

हमारे टाइगर जगरनाथ दा नहीं रहे!

आज झारखण्ड ने अपना एक महान आंदोलनकारी, जुझारू, कर्मठ और जनप्रिय नेता खो दिया। चेन्नई में इलाज के दौरान आदरणीय जगरनाथ महतो जी का निधन हो गया।

परमात्मा दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान कर शोकाकुल परिवार को दुःख की यह विकट घड़ी सहन करने की… — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 6, 2023

Mahto was a veteran JMM MLA from Dumri constituency in Giridih and was actively involved in separate statehood movement which was led by Shibu Soren. He underwent a lung transplant after contracting Covid in 2020. He fell ill once again during the recent budget session of Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha last month and was airlifted to Chennai.

