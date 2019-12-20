New Delhi: With the fifth and final phase of the polling concluding on Friday, poll indicators through exit polls predicted a massive victory for the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance in Jharkhand. The poll predictions did not give a green signal to the saffron party to form the government in the state. However, current Chief Minister Raghubar Das hoped that the exit polls will be proved false and the BJP will again come back to the power in the state.

While some predicted a hung assembly for the state, others still gave a clear victory for the alliance. As per predictions from the IANS-CVoter-ABP Exit Poll, the state will head towards a hung assembly.

A per update from the IANS-CVoter-ABP Exit Polls, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in alliance with Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal is projected to come back to power 35 seats, while the BJP is likely to bag 32, resulting in a hung assembly in Jharkhand.

As per updates from the India Today-Axis My India poll predictions, BJP will get only win 32 seats out of 81 seats, while the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance will come back victorious winning 38-50 seats out 81 seats in the state assembly. The AJSU is expected to win 3-5 seats, JVM to get 2-4 seats and others will get 4-7 seats as per the poll predictions.

However, it was clearly predicted that the BJP will find it difficult to form the government and its estranged ally All Jharkhand Students Union chief Sudesh Mahto and former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha chief Babulal Marandi can emerge as kingmakers in a hung assembly.

As per the exit poll updates, the JMM-Congress alliance will have less work to reach the majority mark, while, on the other hand, it will be a tough task for the BJP as well.

Apart from the fifth and final phase, elections concluded in 65 constituencies in the earlier four phases for 81 assembly seats in the states. It was held November 30 and December 16. Counting of the voted will be held on December 23.

The polling in the final phase had started at 7 AM for 16 Assembly seats in Santhal Pargana region of the state. As per updates, more than 60 per cent voting was recorded till 3 PM in the state.

The five seats where voting ended today include Borio, Barhet, Littipada, Mahespur and Shikaripada till 3 PM and voting in the remaining 11 seats concluded at 5 PM.

Over 40,05,287 voters exercised their franchise for a total of 237 candidates including 29 women aspirants. For security arrangement, more than 35,000 forces were deployed to ensure peaceful polling.