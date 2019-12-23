New Delhi: As counting of votes in 81 seats in Jharkhand in underway, early trends echo what many of the exit polls showed: JMM+ leading. JMM+ Leads in 21 Seats, BJP Ahead in 19. JMM leader Hemant Soren, the son of Shibu Soren is leading from Dumka seat in early trends.

Counting of votes for 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand began at 8 am on Monday, Election Commission officials said.

The election was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20. Among the prominent candidates are Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East, the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition JMM, Congress, RJD alliance Hemant Soren from Dumka and Barhait and former chief minister Babulal Marandi, also the president of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), from Dhanwar.

Counting began at 8 am in all the district headquarters, the officials said. Postal ballots will be taken up first and votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) will begin at 8.30 am, they said.

