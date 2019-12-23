

















Load More

Jharkhand Election 2019 Results: The counting of votes for 81 Assembly or Vidhan Sabha seats in Jharkhand began at 8 AM and early trends indicated a neck and neck battle between ruling BJP and JMM+ . A final picture is likely to be clear by evening 5 PM.

Notably, Jharkhand is the third BJP ruled state after Maharashtra and Haryana that went to polls this year. Elections in the state were conducted in five phases from November 30 to December 20 amid tight security. The polls are said to be crucial for the ruling BJP as it failed to perform its best in Maharashtra and Haryana.

(For overall coverage on Jharkhand elections – click here)

In 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 37, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) 5, JMM 19 and Congress 6. The JVM (P) won 8 seats and Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal could not win even a single seat. It would be interesting to see if the ruling BJP will be able to repeat its 2014 performance or the exit polls, which had predicted a majority for Congress-JMM-RJD alliance will come true.

(Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 : Live TV)

However, the ABP-C-voter exit poll had pointed towards a hung Assembly with Congress-JMM and RJD bagging 35 seats. The same exit poll had indicated that the BJP may win between 28 and 36 seats which is less than its 2014 tally of 37 seats. India Today-My Axis meanwhile predicted 22-32 seats for BJP.

The poll of exit polls, on the other hand, had predicted a massive victory for the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance, with two of them even claiming that it will cross the majority mark of 41 on its own.

The tenure of the current Assembly ends on January 5, 2020. This is the fourth election in the state, since it was carved out of Bihar in 2000.