  • 3:32 PM IST

    Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE: JMM’s Hemant Soren leads from Barhait assembly constituency by a margin of 11668 votes and from Dumka seat by 2750 votes.

  • 3:20 PM IST

    Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE: Saryu Rai, independent candidate from Jamshedpur East, leading against CM Raghubar Das. On being asked if he’ll go with grand alliance or BJP, he said,”I will remain as an independent candidate and support or oppose the policies of government on its merit.”

  • 3:19 PM IST

  • 2:28 PM IST

    Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE: Former CM and JVM(P) chief, Babulal Marandi leading on Dhanwar seat by 18645 votes.

  • 2:21 PM IST

    Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE: Tends in 81 seats at 14.21 pm

    BJP: 32
    JMM+: 39
    JVM(P):3
    AJSU Party: 3
    Others: 4
  • 2:20 PM IST

    Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE: JMM’s Hemant Soren is trailing on Dumka seat by 461 votes and leading on Barhait by 9948 votes

  • 2:20 PM IST

    Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE: CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das, still trailing. Independent candidate Saryu Rai is leading by 4643 votes.

  • 2:19 PM IST

    Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE: Tends in 81 seats at 14.19 pm

    BJP: 33
    JMM+: 38
    JVM(P):3
    AJSU Party: 3
    Others: 4
  • 1:59 PM IST

    Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes for Jharkhand Assembly Polls is underway. As per official Election Commission trends, BJP is currently leading on 31 seats and Congress-JMM-RJD alliance on 40 seats (JMM 23, Congress 13 and RJD 4)

  • 1:21 PM IST

    Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE: AJSU party’s Sudesh Mahto is now leading in Silli seat by 10400 votes, JMM’s Seema Devi is trailing.

Jharkhand Election 2019 Results: The counting of votes for 81 Assembly or Vidhan Sabha seats in Jharkhand began at 8 AM and early trends indicated a neck and neck battle between ruling BJP and JMM+ . A final picture is likely to be clear by evening 5 PM. 

Notably, Jharkhand is the third BJP ruled state after Maharashtra and Haryana that went to polls this year.  Elections in the state were conducted in five phases from November 30 to December 20 amid tight security. The polls are said to be crucial for the ruling BJP as it failed to perform its best in Maharashtra and Haryana.

In 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 37, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) 5, JMM 19 and Congress 6. The JVM (P) won 8 seats and Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal could not win even a single seat. It would be interesting to see if the ruling BJP will be able to repeat its 2014 performance or the exit polls, which had predicted a majority for Congress-JMM-RJD alliance will come true.

However, the ABP-C-voter exit poll had pointed towards a hung Assembly with Congress-JMM and RJD bagging 35 seats. The same exit poll had indicated that the BJP may win between 28 and 36 seats which is less than its 2014 tally of 37 seats. India Today-My Axis meanwhile predicted 22-32 seats for BJP.

The poll of exit polls, on the other hand, had predicted a massive victory for the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance, with two of them even claiming that it will cross the majority mark of 41 on its own.

The tenure of the current Assembly ends on January 5, 2020. This is the fourth election in the state, since it was carved out of Bihar in 2000.