Ranchi: The fifth and final phase of polling in Jharkhand has begun. For smooth conduct of the voting process, over 40,000 security personnel have been deployed in the 16 assembly constituencies spread over six districts.

The seats that are going to polls are Rajmahal, Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Pakur, Maheshpur (ST), Sikaripara (ST), Nalla, Jamtara, Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda and Mahagama across six districts in the Santhal Pargana region of the state.

The voting began at 7 am and will end at 3 pm today in Borio, Barhait, Litipara, Maheshpur and Sikaripara seats while voters in the rest of the constituencies can exercise their franchise between 7 am and 5 pm, Election Commission officials said.

As per Election Commission updates, an electorate of 40,05,287 electorate, including 19,55,336 female and 30 third gender voters, are eligible to choose from a total 237 candidates, including 29 women nominees, across the 16 seats.

Soren, who is contesting in two seats, is facing a tough fight from Woman and Child Welfare Minister Louis Marandi of the BJP from Dumka and Simon Malto of the saffron party from Barhait.

State Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh of BJP is contesting from Sarath.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president Shibu Soren and his son, Hemant Soren, canvassed for party candidates.

The JMM re-nominated its sitting MLA Sita Soren, daughter-in-law of the party president, from Jama seat. Former deputy chief minister and sitting JMM MLA Stephen Marandi is seeking re-election from Maheshpur.

BJP has fielded sitting MLAs Ashok Kumar Bhagat, Anant Ojha and Amit Mandal from Mahagama, Rajmahal and Godda assembly constituencies respectively while the saffron party nominated former minister Satyanand Jha from Nalla.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others had extensively campaigned for the Jharkhand elections throughout the state to woo the voters. From the Congress, Rahul Gandhi also campaigned for his party candidates in the state.

(With PTI inputs)