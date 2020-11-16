New Delhi: The Jharkhand government on Monday issued a notice banning Chhath puja celebrations alongside water bodies including public ponds, lakes, rivers, dams, reservoirs in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The festival, to be held from November 17 to 21 this year, is usually marked by huge congregations.

According to the guidelines issued by the State Disaster Management Committee late on Sunday, all precautions were being taken by the government to ensure the safety of people amid the pandemic, and as part of the measures, no one would be allowed to organise any musical or cultural programme near the waterbodies during the Chhath festival.

Decorative lights at public places and bursting of firecrackers, too, have been forbidden this time. The committee has also raised concerns regarding the practice of taking holy bath in one waterbody by a group of people could increase chances of virus transmission.

(With Agency Inputs)