New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday expressed shock and concern after visuals of injured migrant workers travelling in an open truck with tarpaulin-wrapped dead bodies in Uttar Pradesh surfaced on social media.

The bodies loaded in the truck were those of migrants who died in Auraiya accident on Saturday morning. Just a day after the incident, the visuals of the truck, where the dead and the injured were being transported, were circulated on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Soren termed the incident 'inhuman act' and said this could possibly have been avoided. However, he urged the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar government to arrange suitable transportation of the deceased bodies till Jharkhand border.

“This inhumane treatment of our migrant workers could possibly be avoided. I request @UPGovt & Office of @NitishKumar’ji to arrange suitable transportation of the deceased bodies till Jharkhand border & we will ensure adequate dignified arrangements to their homes in Bokaro,” Soren said in a tweet.

At 3:30 AM on Saturday, nearly 26 migrant workers lost their lives and more than 30 were injured in Auraiya in the accident when two trucks —one coming from Punjab and another from Rajasthan — collided on the highway.

Out of the 26 deceased, 11 were the natives of Bokaro district in Jharkhand who were coming to the state. Just a day after the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government arranged 3 trucks to send back the bodies along with the survivors to Jharkhand.

Soon after the photos of the truck went viral on social media, the authorities decided to load the bodies onto ambulances near Prayagraj. The accident in Auraiya, which claimed 26 lives, is the latest incident in a string of mishaps involving migrant workers during the lockdown.

The incident happened when the vehicle, these migrants travelling in, overturned and fell into a ditch following the crash near an eatery at 3.30 AM on the Auraiya-Kanpur national highway. These migrant workers were sitting on sacks of lime powder loaded on the trailer.

As per updates from the police, most of the workers were crushed to death under these bags. Some of the workers succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

In the wake of the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government has now stopped the entry of migrants who are coming on foot or in transport other than state government buses.