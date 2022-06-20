COVID 19 Cases: Amid the rapid rise of COVID19 cases in Jharkhand, the state govt on Monday issued new guidelines for the containment of the virus. While issuing the SOPs on Monday, the government said that wearing masks has been made mandatory. Guidelines have also been issued for schools and shops. “Wearing of face cover/mask is compulsory in closed spaces, in workplaces, and in public transport. Spitting in public places is prohibited,” reads the order.Also Read - Agnipath Protests Latest Updates: Indian Railways Cancel 94 Mail Express Trains, 140 Passenger Trains

COVID-positive patients are now being found in almost all the districts. The state government in its order said that all schools and coaching centers will have to be opened as per the SOP issued earlier by the central government.

Students will come to class wearing masks, following social distance. In view of preventing the spread of Covid, orders have been issued to the districts. Face cover or mask has been made mandatory in closed premises. It has been said that a distance of at least 6 feet will be mandatory between the students in the classes. Only one student will be allowed to sit on one bench. Distance has to be maintained even in the staff rooms of schools. Restaurants outside the Containment Zone will remain open while the rest will have to take care of social distancing.

According to the Health Department of Jharkhand, cases of corona infection are increasing in the state. The number of active patients is increasing every day.