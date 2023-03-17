Home

Jharkhand Govt Launches Job Portal Today: What We Know

The Jharkhand government on Friday launched a dedicated employment portal that aimed to bringing together a common platform for aspirants and employers.

New Delhi: The Jharkhand government on Friday launched a dedicated employment portal that aimed to bringing together a common platform for aspirants and employers. The portal will seek to provide 75 per cent employment of local candidates in the state’s private sector, he said.

The employment portal has been designed by the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Skill Development.

Employers can share information about business, manpower and vacancy on the portal, while job aspirants can post their applications by registering themselves, an official release said.

The employers, who make use of the portal, will have to adhere to the Jharkhand State Employment of Local Candidates in Private Sector Act, 2021.

The act applies to shops, establishments, mines, enterprises, industries, companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person employing 10 or more people in the private sector, the official added.

