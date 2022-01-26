New Delhi: People living below the poverty line (BPL) in Jharkhand would get a subsidy of Rs 25 per litre on petrol and diesel prices every month from January 26. Each family in the state holding pink or green ration cards would be entitled to the subsidy up to 10 litres of petrol every month if they buy the fuel for their two-wheelers.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Needed To Get Subsidy of Rs 25 Per Litre On Fuel In Jharkhand From Jan 26 | Details Here

The exempted amount (Rs 250) will be received by the beneficiary through the direct benefit transfer system to his/her bank account. The beneficiaries have to enter their Aadhaar card details in an app to get the subsidy on petrol and diesel.

The scheme has been designed mainly to benefit two-wheeler riders and farmers who operate pumps for agricultural purpose. The government had said a minimum parameter of 10 litres has been set so that the scheme is not “misused”.

Earlier last month, CM Hemant Soren had announced the scheme, saying that the government has decided to give relief of Rs 25 per litre on petrol for two-wheelers as the price of petrol and diesel is increasing continuously due to which people from the poor and middle classes are affected the most.

The chief minister had stated that an amount of Rs 25 per litre will be transferred in the account of the poor ration card holders for petrol taken by them for use in a scooter or motorcycle. “The process will begin from January 26 and every poor family will be able to get this amount for 10 litres of petrol per month,” he had announced on the completion of two years of the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand.