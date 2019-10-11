Chaibasa: The Jharkhand government on Friday transferred a sum total of Rs 452 crore to the bank accounts of 11,51,137 farmers in the state under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana’ (MMKAY).

Addressing a function at the Tata College ground in Chaibasa, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that farmers are the axis of the economy of the state. Describing India as a nation of farmers villages, he said that people are primarily dependent on agriculture for their livelihood.

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, Rs 452 Crore have been transferred in the bank accounts of 11.5 lakh farmers of the state. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/KDWX2BOKp0 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019

The move comes after Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited Ranchi on August 10 to inaugurate Mukhya Mantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana (MMKAY). So far, a sum of Rs 934 crore has been tranferred to 2,511,137 farmers, as reported by ANI.

The beneficiaries, having farmland of less than one acre to five acres are entitled a minimum of Rs 5,000 and a maximum of Rs 25,000. The sum of money will be directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries in the first phase of the scheme.

The MMKAY scheme, launched by Chief Minister Raghubar Das is a target set by the government to provide welfare and financial support to farmers in Jharkhand. The Narendra Modi government at the Centre has set a target to double farmers’ income by 2022.