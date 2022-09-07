Gumla: A 40-year-old man allegedly axed a couple to death in their sleep and critically injured their daughter following a fight over food in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, police said. The man, who worked as a domestic help in the house of the people who were killed in Majhgaon Jamtoli village in the district, was arrested after the son escaped unhurt during the attack late on Monday night and raised an alarm after which locals caught the accused and informed the police.Also Read - Jharkhand: 14-Year-Old Boy Killed By Friends, Hands And Legs Chopped Off, Body Dumped In Forest

The couple – Richard and Melanie Minz – succumbed to their injuries in the axe attack, while their daughter Teresa is struggling for her life in a hospital in Ranchi. Also Read - Uri Attack: Gumla road to be renamed after Uri Martyr

The accused, identified as Satyendra Lakra, said that he had a fight with Richard Minz over food a few days ago and had allegedly decided to attack the family, a police officer said.

According to Press Trust of India, Satyendra Lakra reportedly said that before the owner of the house could kill him, he allegedly axed the family in a drunk state.

The murder weapon has been seized and a case has been registered, the police said.

An investigation is being carried out. More details are awaited.