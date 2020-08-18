New Delhi: Jharkhand’s Health Minister Banna Gupta on Tuesday night said he has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to twitter, he made the announcement. Also Read - Delhi Airport Mulls COVID-19 Facility on-Site For International Arrivals

He also urged all who have come in contact with him in the past week to get themselves tested.

"I got my corona checked today, the report has come positive. In the last few days, people who have come in contact with me are requested to get their investigation done," he said in tweet.

सभी राज्यवासियों को जोहार, मैंने आज अपना कोरोना जांच कराया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई हैं।विगत कुछ दिनों में जो भी लोग मेरे संपर्क में आये हैं उनसे अनुरोध है कि अपनी जांच करा लें।

आप सभी से अनुरोध हैं घर पर रहे सुरक्षित रहें। — Banna Gupta (@BannaGupta76) August 18, 2020

Jharkhand on Monday reported 843 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 24,067. Eleven more patients died in the state, following which the toll increased to 255. So far, 15,348 people have recovered from the disease.

Reports suggested that Gupta was present in the state cabinet meeting held earlier in the day and was seated along with Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh.

Gupta had some symptoms of COVID-19 but still he attended the meeting and it is believed that the entire cabinet, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, will go for quarantine.

Meanwhile, AJSU Party president Sudesh Mahto also said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Mahto, who got tested after noticing certain symptoms, is currently in home quarantine.

Mahto’s party was a part of the previous Raghubar Das-led government. However, it severed ties ahead of the last year’s state polls and fought alone, winning only two seats.