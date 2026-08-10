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Jharkhand Students Protest LIVE: Jharkhand students march to Assembly to begin shortly as talks with government fail

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar has accepted the resignations of three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) following the recommendation of the State government, Lok Bhavan said on Sunday (August 10, 2026).

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: August 10, 2026, 8:36 AM IST
Jharkhand Students Protest LIVE: Jharkhand students march to Assembly to begin shortly as talks with government fail
Jharkhand Students Protest

New Delhi: Talks between the Jharkhand government and students protesting over irregularities in recruitment examinations ended without a breakthrough on Sunday, with both sides accusing the other of not being serious about resolving the issue. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Sunday accepted the resignations of three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) following the recommendation of the State government, Lok Bhavan said on Sunday (August 10, 2026).

The resignations submitted by Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmed from their posts as JPSC members were accepted by the Governor, according to an official statement. JPSC-JSCC reform manch said it will march to the Jharkhand Assembly on August 10, 2026. “Not ready for compromise till CBI probe announced,” say student leaders after talks with government panel. “We are hopeful of a positive outcome over our demand of cancelling the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC),” a student leader said earlier before the meeting.

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Hemant Soren asks student protesters not to be misguided by political parties

On Sunday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured students protesting in Ranchi that the State government was fully committed to safeguarding their rights and future. It was the government’s responsibility to ensure justice for the youth protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, Soren said.

Jharkhand Students Protest LIVE:

Follow updates here:

  • Aug 10, 2026 8:29 AM IST

    Jharkhand Students Protest: “Even after three rounds of talks, the government has not conceded to 100 per cent of our demands. Regarding the march to the Legislative Assembly scheduled for Monday, aspirants and our fellow supporters from all districts of Jharkhand are extending our moral support. We will march in large numbers from the old Assembly building to the new one, conducting this as a completely peaceful march,” student leader Sanjay Mehta said.

  • Aug 10, 2026 8:28 AM IST

    Jharkhand Students Protest: As per the protesters, the Assembly march would go ahead despite appeals from Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar to return to the negotiating table. Security arrangements have been tightened across Ranchi ahead of the protest.

  • Aug 10, 2026 8:06 AM IST

    Jharkhand Students Protest: Students protesting alleged irregularities in government recruitment examinations in Jharkhand are set to march to the state Assembly on Monday after talks with the Hemant Soren government ended without a breakthrough on Sunday.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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