New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s state cabinet expansion, which was supposed to happen on Friday, has now been postponed and the new date for the same will be announced soon, the Raj Bhawan said in a statement.

The development comes after Chief Minister Hemant Soren requested Governor Droupadi Murmu, saying he is ‘grief-stricken’ at the killing of seven villagers by Pathalgarhi movement supporters in West Singhbhumj district.

However, it was supposed to be the first cabinet expansion of the Soren government which assumed power on December 29.

As per updates, Soren had earlier in the day met the governor and urged her to expand his ministry. But again, he called her in the evening to inform about the plan to postpone the expansion. He called her after returning from Burugulikera where seven people were killed allegedly for opposing the Pathalgarhi movement.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over Chaibasa incident: There has been an attempt to create an environment of fear but such people will not succeed in it. Today, I met with the families of the victims. I will ensure that incident like this never occurs in future.

After speaking to the governor on phone, the chief minister apprised her of the horrific incident and said he was pained at the incident.

“The cabinet expansion has been postponed on the request of the chief minister. A new date has not been set as the CM has to recommend another date,” the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

According to the provisions in the Constitution, Jharkhand can have a maximum of 12 ministers, including the chief minister.