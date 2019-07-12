New Delhi: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case related to Deoghar treasury.

On June 13 Lalu Prasad had applied for bail in the Jharkhand High Court. Justice Apresh Singh had asked Lalu Prasad to present his case on July 12. The Supreme Court had rejected Lalu Prasad’s bail plea in April this year.

In the last hearing, the court had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit its reply on Lalu Prasad’s bail plea. According to sources, CBI opposed the bail plea of Lalu Prasad.

Convicted in fodder scam cases, Lalu Prasad has been sentenced to up to 14 years in jail.

He is presently admitted to the paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi for treatment.

With IANS inputs