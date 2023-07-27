Home

News

India

Jharkhand Horror: Accused Of Adultery, Dalit Woman Stripped, Tied To Tree, Viciously Beaten

Jharkhand Horror: Accused Of Adultery, Dalit Woman Stripped, Tied To Tree, Viciously Beaten

The Dalit woman was taken to deserted spot, where she was stripped, beaten and tied to tree for the whole night until the police came to her rescue.

Representational Image: Pixabay

Giridih, Jharkhand: In a disturbing incident, a Dalit woman accused of having an extra-marital affair, was reportedly stripped naked, tied to a tree and viciously beaten by villagers in Giridih district of Jharkhand. According the police, they rescued the 26-year-old victim on Thursday morning and later admitted her to a local hospital.

Trending Now

Police said the horrifying incident took place in a village under the Saria police station area, about 170 km from the state capital Ranchi, around 11 pm on Wednesday, adding that four people, including two young men, have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that she received a call at around 11 PM on Wednesday night, asking her to come out of the house. However, when she came out of her home, two youths standing outside her house forcefully made her sit on a motorcycle and took her one kilometre away, where she was stripped, thrashed, and tied to the tree, IANS reported.

The woman remained tied to the tree whole night, and after locals spotted her and informed police, she was rescued, the report said.

As per the police, the woman was accused of having an “illicit relationship” with another man outside her marriage which resulted in the assault.

“Initial investigation suggests that the woman had an illicit relationship with a man. The man along with three other family members carried out the crime on Wednesday night. All four have been arrested and they are being sent to jail,” Bagodar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Naushad Alam told news agency PTI.

13-yr-old Dalit girl raped in AP, dies by suicide

In related news, a similar horrifying incident was reported from Pamarru Mandal village of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district earlier this week, where a 13-year-old Dalit girl allegedly died by suicide after she was reportedly raped by two teenage boys.

According to the police, the minor girl was reported missing four days ago and her body was found, Sunday, in a nearby canal in the area.

Police said the victim, a Class 9 student at Nimmakuru High School in Pamarru Mandal, left for school on the morning of July 20 (Thursday) from her home in Nibhanupudi village in Krishna district. However, when she did not return, her parents got worried and filed a missing complaint on the same day at a local police station, India Today reported.

A senior officer said the girl committed suicide out of humiliation after being raped by two teenage boys, adding that the girl’s mother, Vani, had filed a complaint, stating that her 13-year-old daughter had gone missing.

Gudiwada DSP Srikanth said that based on the mother’s complaint, a case was registered by the police and eight teams were formed to probe the case. He said that during investigation, teenage suspect, identified as Lokesh, was detained and questioned.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES