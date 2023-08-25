Home

Jharkhand Horror: Class 12 Girl, Assaulted, Raped Multiple Times By Teacher; Accused Filmed Act, Blackmailed Her, Claims Family

Kashyap used to call the victim to his home where he raped her on multiple occasions, filmed the act, and used the video as leverage to blackmail her.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

New Delhi: In a horrifying incident, a teenage schoolgirl was allegedly raped multiple times by her teacher in Jharkhand’s Ranchi. The accused teacher also filmed the act, physically assaulted the victim and threatened to share the obscene video on the internet if she narrated the ordeal to anyone or did not comply with his perverse sexual demands.

According to reports, the accused teacher, identified as Sameedh Kashyap, allegedly raped and blackmailed a Class 12 student on multiple occasions and even physically assaulted her. The sexual abuse and blackmail continued until the minor girl’s mother found out about the incident and filed a complaint with the school, India Today reported.

As per the report, Kashyap used to call the victim to his home where he raped her on multiple occasions, filmed the act, and used the video as leverage to blackmail her into fulfilling his perverse lustful desires.

Kashyap also allegedly physically assaulted the teenager and a medical examination has confirmed this. According to the complaint, Kashyap coerced and blackmailed the victim to agree to a compromise when the matter came to light.

‘Police downplayed matter’

On July 29, police registered an FIR based on the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, however, the charges in the FIR copy differed from those leveled in the original complaint submitted to the school, the report said.

Kashyap was booked under sections 354 (attempted rape) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), yet, charges of rape and blackmail were not filed against him.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdev while condemning the shameful incident claimed that the police were trying to downplay such a heinous crime by booking the accused under milder sections of the IPC.

Shahdev, while criticizing the cops for not registering the FIR under appropriate sections of the IPC, demanded strict action against the accused teacher and speedy justice for the victim.

A police official said that further investigation into the case is ongoing.

