Mobile Internet Suspended, Section 144 Imposed In Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur After Clashes | Top Developments
Section 144 was imposed and mobile internet services were snapped in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur after clashes erupted between two groups as shops and vehicles were set on fire.
New Delhi: Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur following a stone-pelting incident over alleged desecration of a religious flag. Section 144 have been imposed and security forces conducted a flag march in the city on Monday after two groups clashed last night.
Jamshedpur clashes | Top developments
- Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed at Shastrinagar in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur after clashes erupted between two groups as shops and vehicles were set on fire.
#WATCH | Security forces conduct flag march in Jamshedpur’s Kadma police station area following an incident of stone pelting and arson, in Jharkhand
Section 144 CrPc is enforced in the area and mobile internet is temporarily banned. pic.twitter.com/NhPnWtkQhR
— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023
- According to the officials, an adequate number of security forces including RAPD were delpoyed in the area. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jamshedpur Prabhat Kumar said, “The situation is under control. Those who had gathered were sent home. The force has been deployed in the entire area and a company of RAF is deployed.”
- East Singhbhum district Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav said some anti-social elements are trying to disturb peace and sought cooperation from the citizens to foil their plot. “We have been keeping strict vigil on the situation and deployed adequate police force, a Quick Response Team, a Magistrate, Rapid Action Force personnel and other anti-riot resources to maintain law and order,” she said in a statement.
- Tension has been brewing in the area since Saturday night when members of a local organisation found that a piece of meat was tagged to a Ram Navami flag, police said.
- An adequate police force has been deployed in Shastrinagar under Kadma police station in Jharkhand to maintain law and order.
- Several such organisations protested and demanded that the police arrest the culprits within 24 hours. The situation turned violent on Sunday evening when a shop was gutted leading to brick-batting from both sides.
Brief: Tense situation prevailed in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur on Monday, a day after violent clashes erupted in the area over alleged desecration of a religious flag.
