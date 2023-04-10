New Delhi: Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur following a stone-pelting incident over alleged desecration of a religious flag. Section 144 have been imposed and security forces conducted a flag march in the city on Monday after two groups clashed last night.

#WATCH | Security forces conduct flag march in Jamshedpur’s Kadma police station area following an incident of stone pelting and arson, in Jharkhand

Section 144 CrPc is enforced in the area and mobile internet is temporarily banned. pic.twitter.com/NhPnWtkQhR

