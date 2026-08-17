JPSC-JSSC row: ‘Hope dialogue will yield…’: Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto ahead of fresh talks as protest enters 24th day

The students' body has been demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination, a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities, making the investigation report public and action against those found guilty.

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Ranchi: Job aspirants and students burn effigies during a protest against the Jharkhand government demanding a probe into alleged recruitment exam irregularities conducted by the JPSC and JSSC, at Albert Ekka Chowk, in Ranchi, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Ranchi: The agitation by students over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations entered its 24th day on Monday, with the students reiterating their demand for a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination. Student leaders have announced a gherao of Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence on August 20 over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, while the state government invited them for talks.

Why are Jharkhand students protesting over the JPSC-JSSC row?

According to an ANI report, the students said they have agreed to attend a meeting with a government delegation at the State Guest House in Ranchi at 2 pm on Monday. After meeting the protesting students, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) (Law and Order) Dhananjay Kumar said the administration had invited a delegation of students and their legal adviser for discussions with the government.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Student protestor Prem Nayak and others continue their indefinite hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi as JPSC-JSSC aspirants’ protest continues. A fresh round of talks between student protesters and State Govt is scheduled for today. pic.twitter.com/pRhb5NMjie — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026

What did student leader Devendra Nath Mahto say ahead of fresh talks?

Earlier on Sunday, the protesters burnt effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing the JMM-Congress alliance of “failing to take concrete action” on their demands. Meanwhile, Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who completed 15 days of hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), on Sunday called for permanent reforms in the education system to ensure that future generations do not face similar hardships.

Sharing a post on X, Mahto said, “On the 15th day of the hunger strike, the situation is extremely critical and in its final phase. Yesterday, the government called for talks. We hope that this dialogue will yield a positive outcome and bring about such reforms in the education system that the coming generations will not have to endure the pain, struggle, and hardship that many young people are facing today. We want education to be such that no student has to struggle so much for their rights. There should be a permanent reform in the education system, the benefits of which will be passed down from generation to generation.”

भूख हड़ताल के 15वें दिन स्थिति बेहद नाज़ुक और अंतिम चरण में है। कल सरकार ने बातचीत के लिए बुलाया है। उम्मीद है कि इस बातचीत का परिणाम सकारात्मक होगा और शिक्षा व्यवस्था में ऐसा सुधार होगा, ताकि आने वाली पीढ़ी को वह दर्द, संघर्ष और कठिनाई न झेलनी पड़े, जो आज कई युवा झेल रहे हैं।

हम… pic.twitter.com/sKZisI1Ysy — Devendra Nath Mahto (@DevendraNathMa9) August 16, 2026

The students’ body has been demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination, a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities, making the investigation report public and action against those found guilty. The students expressed disappointment over the ruling JMM-Congress alliance “failing to take tangible action” on their demands, and alleged that the government was playing politics over issues concerning the future of job aspirants.

Students have been protesting in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC.