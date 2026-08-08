Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC protest: ‘Solution to recruitment row expected soon,’ says Minister; aspirants maintain August 10 Vidhan Sabha Gherao plan

The aspirants' demands have been categorised into three core areas: Demanding the cancellation of JSSC exams, all examinations conducted by the TDPL agency, and any tests linked to Abhay Tiwari.

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All India Student's Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora along with student demonstrators take out a protest march against the alleged irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), in Ranchi, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.(Photo Credit: PTI)

Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC protest: The agitation over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) recruitment examinations has intensified in Ranchi, with students and job aspirants continuing their protest and hunger strike. The protesters are demanding the cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and a time-bound, independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand, alleging serious lapses in the recruitment process. August 8 marks the 15th day of the ongoing protest held by students.

What did Minister Dipika Pandey Singh say about the recruitment row?

Speaking about the cabinet-level discussions held with student representatives in Ranchi, Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh said the protesters’ key concerns had already been conveyed to the Chief Minister’s Office. She added that a few issues are supposed to be addressed in writing.

Speaking to the reporters, the state cabinet minister emphasised that the administration is actively working toward a resolution. “The students have made their demand public. Explaining it in detail, they presented the same to us. We have demanded things from them in written over a few issues. I think we will have it by tomorrow. We have presented their issues before the CM. We will soon have a solution…,” Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On the other hand, while praising the positive atmosphere of the meeting and being confident in the intent of the administration, student leader Neetu Kujur stated,”…With the coordination of our delegation and the manner in which we spoke impressed them. They said that it really felt like we have worked it out. They said that reforms should indeed be done, Govt is willing for it…We feel that the Govt is really willing to support us.” Moreover, a member of the protesting aspirants’ delegation stated that government representatives assured them their grievances would reach the Chief Minister shortly while confirming that subsequent meetings are planned.

What is the JSSC recruitment controversy in Jharkhand?

#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants’ protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Student protestor Prem says, “My sugar, BP, everything is low. The doctor told me to take water. But I feel as if I should sacrifice my body and life for this nation because this government refuses to wake up… We are… pic.twitter.com/c8EtHiGcwp — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026

Talking to news agency ANI, student protester Prem says, “My sugar, BP, everything is low. The doctor told me to take water. But I feel as if I should sacrifice my body and life for this nation because this government refuses to wake up… We are being told that the dialogue would take place not with the Chief Minister but with his Ministers. I want to tell the CM that he is stretching out this protest. We want to talk to the CM directly, with the interaction recorded on video, in front of national, international, and state news outlets, and not in a closed room but in an open ground.”

Meanwhile, another group of protesters led by Devendra Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past six days. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto told ANI, “The team has told us that we will go for a dialogue to Circuit House at 10 am. Had the government agreed to our demands when the other students met them, then it wouldn’t have been necessary for us to go as well. It doesn’t matter how many of us go to meet them. All of us have the same demands, which should be fulfilled.”

#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants’ protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto says, “The team has told us that we will go for a dialogue to Circuit House at 10 am. Had the government agreed to our demands when the other students met them, then it wouldn’t have… pic.twitter.com/oA89PujjHc — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026

What are the key demands of the protesting students?

The aspirants’ demands have been categorised into three core areas: Demanding the cancellation of JSSC exams, all examinations conducted by the TDPL agency, and any tests linked to Abhay Tiwari; pressing for thorough probes by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED); and calling for structural and operational improvements within both the JPSC and JSSC.

The protests are being held at Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in JPSC, JSSC CGL and other competitive examinations. According to the JPSC JSSC Reform Manch, the protesting students have finalised an 11-member delegation to hold talks with the Jharkhand government. The delegation includes eight student representatives, one lawyer and two technical experts. The protesting students have also demanded that the dialogue with the government should take place in the presence of the media, alleging that previous discussions held behind closed doors did not lead to any resolution. The meeting between a five-member state government delegation and a 10-member delegation of protesting aspirants was held at the State Guest House in Ranchi.

Earlier on Friday, Representatives of protesting JPSC and JSSC aspirants stated that agitations will persist indefinitely since authorities failed to provide a definitive timeframe for fulfilling their core grievances. The aspirant further clarified that ongoing agitation will persist until all core demands are officially fulfilled ahead of their August 10 deadline.

“These are demands which, if met, will prove to be a milestone for the future generations. Right now, they have just heard our demands, and they have assured us that the demands will be met. Until all our demands are met, our protest will continue…We have told the ministers that we want our demands to be met before 10th August. They have said that the action will be visible almost immediately. Our program, scheduled for 10th August, continues as planned if our demands are not met,” the aspirant added. Talking to the reporters, student leader Piyush Kumar emphasised that while grievances were detailed extensively, agitations such as the upcoming August 10 demonstration remain firmly on track. He stated, “Our proposal for ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ on 10th August continues to be. We are going ahead with this on 10th August. Until the last of our demands is met, the protest will continue. ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ will be done. Discussions will be done in phases.”

(With agencies inputs)