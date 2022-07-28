Ranchi/Jharkhand: A year after a judge Uttam Anand was mowed down by an autorickshaw in Jharkhand, a special CBI court in Ranchi on Wednesday convicted both the accused of murder. The quantum of punishment will be announced next week.Also Read - Jharkhand Judge Death Case Verdict Likely Today: What Is The Case | Explained

The Jharkhand Police suspected that the incident was a premeditated hit-and-run case and named two Dhanbad residents– Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma– accused in the case. Both were booked under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), and 34 (common intention).