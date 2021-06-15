Ranchi: As Covid cases dip in Jharkhand, the Hemant Soren government on Tuesday announced few relaxations. According to the latest guidelines, all government and private offices will now be permitted to open till 4 pm with 50 per cent human resources. However, all shops including fruits and grocery will remain closed from Saturday 4 pm till Monday 6 am. Health services and related shops are exempted. Also Read - 38-Hour Complete Lockdown to be Observed in This State Starting Today. Full List of Restrictions Here

Last week, the Jharkhand government enforced a complete lockdown in the state for 38 hours starting from 4 pm on Saturday till 6 am of Monday after the public was found violating the SOPs on Covid-appropriate behaviour during relaxations of the weekly lockdown.

Following the order for a complete lockdown, all 24 districts in the state had started deploying security forces at strategic areas. In Ranchi, several police teams were deployed across the city on Saturday to enforce the lockdown rules.

DSP (Ranchi sadar) Prabhat Barwar said, “The police teams have been briefed about the provisions of the lockdown and anyone found violating the rules will be booked under relevant laws.”