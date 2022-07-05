Ranchi: In a shameful incident, Khunti’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Syed Riaz Ahmed, was sent to jail on Tuesday evening on charges of sexual harassment of an IIT student, reported news agency IANS. Earlier, he was produced in Khunti district court. After going to jail, he will most likely be placed under suspension, according to the government rules.Also Read - Hit And Run Reported in Delhi's Connaught Place Outer Circle; Woman Hospitalised in Critical Condition

An FIR was lodged against the SDM by an IIT student from Himachal Pradesh in Khunti Mahila Police Station under IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) on Monday evening. On Tuesday, her statement under section 164 was recorded in the court. Also Read - Government Jobs: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Invites Applications For 452 Stenographer Posts | Full Details Inside

What had happened?

The incident is said to have taken place on July 2. A group of 20 IIT students had come to Khunti for an academic tour and internship. It is alleged that the SDM had called the girl students to his residence for a party where alcoholic drinks were also served. Also Read - JAC 12th Result 2022 Declared: Check Jharkhand Class 12 Results For Arts, Commerce At jacresults.com

The SDM is accused of taking the victim aside on the pretext of talking to her and speaking obscenely with her. He also tried to kiss the girl. At this, the girl left with her companions. The victim is studying in IIT Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Accused belongs to Nagpur; Wife an IAS officer too

Riyaz Ahmed, a 2019 batch IAS officer, hails from Nagpur, Maharashtra. His wife is also an IAS officer, and posted as SDM in Chhattisgarh.

(Based on IANS inputs)