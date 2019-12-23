New Delhi: As counting of votes in 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand began on Monday, a poster demanding Hemant Soren as the Chief Minister of the JMM alliance emerged. What was surprising in the poster is the use of the phrase Ab ki Baar, which was popularised by BJP’s campaign for Narendra Modi in 2014. Since then, Ab ki Baar, Phir Ek Baar became a common refrain as even Donald Trump, David Camron used the same phrase. (Full coverage Here)

JMM, Congress and RJD announced Hemant Soren as the CM face of the alliance in Jharkhand. JMM, Congress and RJD are fighting on 43, 31 and 7 seats respectively.

There is a debate over who coined the term Ab ki Baar. According to reports, Ajay Singh who is now the owner of SpiceJet coined the term when he was part of the BJP’s war room before the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.

Born on August 10, 1975, Hemant Soren is the designated chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan alliance. Son of former and three-time Chief Minister Shibu Soren, the 44-year-old, as per affidavit filed before the Election Commission, enrolled in BIT Mesra, Ranchi, in Mechanical Engineering, but couldn’t complete the course.

A former member of the Rajya Sabha, he is also a former deputy Chief Minister of Jharkhand, having held the office between September 2010-January 2013. In July 2013, he was sworn-in as the Chief Minister with support from Congress and RJD, after President’s Rule was removed from the state.