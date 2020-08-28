New Delhi: Jharkhand government on Friday extended the lockdown restrictions imposed outside containment zones across the state till September 30 due to the rising COVID-19 cases. However, the state government will announce relaxations and allow more economic activities. Also Read - COVID-19: 7-day Home Quarantine Mandatory For Flyers Who Test Negative in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Moreover, in view of several upcoming competitive examinations in September, the Jharkhand government will resume public bus transport facilities and open hospitality units for the movement of a large number of examinees and their guardians.

A detailed SOP regarding the same will be released soon.

Government of Jharkhand orders extension of lockdown related restrictions currently in place in the state within the containment zones up to September 30 due to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/oyhEXF5NAU — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not for September:

1. All economic activities, barring those specifically prohibited, will be allowed.

2. Social, political, sports, academic and religious gatherings and any other large congregations strictly banned.

3. Schools, colleges, other educational institutions to remain closed.

4. Cinema halls, theatres, swimming pools, gymnasiums, entertainment parks, assembly halls and all other similar places to remain shut.

5. Interstate bus transport not allowed.

6. Religious places and places of worship will remain closed for the general public, barring those specifically permitted by the Supreme Court.

The top court is considering the reopening of religious places and any order regarding the same will be issued separately.

As of this morning, Jharkhand’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,676 as 1,365 more people tested positive for the infection. Eleven more fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 378, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active coronavirus cases in the state to 10,799, while 23,499 people have recovered so far.

A total of 36,465 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.