Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemanta Soren on Saturday shared the screenshot of a Twitter post and clarified that the state government has not announced any lockdown in the state. Notably, the Twitter post which was being circulated on social media claimed that a lockdown in Jharkhand will be again imposed from 6 December 2021. The post also claimed that the lockdown will be imposed till January 1, 2022, during which schools, colleges, and educational institutes will remain closed and all examinations will be canceled and E-PASS will be required to go out of the house.Also Read - Bihar, Jharkhand, UP Poorest States In India: NITI Aayog's Poverty Index

The chief minister’s office in a fresh Twitter post clarified that no such decision on COVID lockdown has been taken by the state government. Also Read - Maoists Kill 4 of Family, Hang Their Bodies, Blow Up House in Bihar's Gaya District

This screenshot of Hon’ble CM @HemantSorenJMM’s twitter account in circulation is a fake post. It is REITERATED that no such decision on COVID-19 Lockdown has been taken by the State Government. @JharkhandPolice is instructed to file FIR, identify the miscreants & take action. pic.twitter.com/jnrcImWDIB — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) December 4, 2021

Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Shut Tomorrow For Chhath Puja in These Cities | Complete List Here

The CMO also added that the Jharkhand Police has been instructed to file FIR, identify the miscreants and take action.