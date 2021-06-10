Ranchi: The government of Jharkhand has decided to extend its lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 17 with some relaxation. However, there will be a complete lockdown on every Saturday from 4 pm to Monday 6 am. This is nearly the sixth time that the state has extended the lockdown, and imposed restrictions in name of Health Safety Week beginning from April 22. Speaking of the relaxations, now all shops are being allowed to open till 4 pm in all the districts except East Singhbhum. Earlier selected shops were allowed to open till 2 pm. Also Read - Good News: Centre to Grant Full Salary to Contractual Employees From April to June | Details Here

As per the orders issued by the Home Prison and Disaster Management Department in East Singhbhum district, all shops shall be permitted to open till 4 p.m. with the exception of the garment, cloth, jewellery, footwear, and cosmetic shops which shall continue to remain closed. All shops in the state, including shops selling fruits, vegetables, grocery items, sweets and eatables shall remain closed from 4 p.m. on Saturday to 6 am Monday.

The timing restrictions shall not be applicable to medicine shops, diagnostic centres, clinics, hospitals, petrol pumps, LPG outlets, CNG outlets, restaurants doing home delivery, dhabas located on national and state highways, cold storage, warehouses, and for unloading of goods.

Restaurants are permitted to do home delivery and take away of products but sit-in dining is prohibited. All Government of India, state government and private offices are permitted to function with one-third of the working strength of human resources till 4 p.m.

As per the order issued, unhindered transportation logistics of all goods is permitted, all religious places of worship are permitted to open but visitors are prohibited, all indoor or outdoor congregations of more than five persons are prohibited in the state with the exception of last rites related functions with an upper limit of 20 persons.

As far as marriages are concerned they shall be held at home or in court. Marriage shall not be held at any public place, including a community hall, banquet hall, use of loudspeakers DJ’s firecrackers is prohibited in marriage, marriage processions are prohibited, not more than 11 persons shall attend the marriage including the bride, groom and person for or solemnising the marriage, at least three days prior information shall be given to the nearest police station.