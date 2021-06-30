Ranchi: After reviewing the COVID situation in the state, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday relaxed the lockdown restrictions and said the fresh guidelines will be effective from July 1. In the new order, the state government allowed shops to remain open till 8 PM. Moreover, the cinema halls, bars, restaurants and multiplexes are now allowed to open with 50% capacity. Also Read - Lockdown Measures Must Be Taken In Districts With Positivity Rate Above 10%: Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines To States
The Information Public Relations Department of the Jharkhand government said that the stadiums, gymnasiums and parks will also open. Moreover, the banquet hall and community halls will also open with 50 persons limit. Also Read - FACT CHECK: Is Centre Planning To Impose Another Nationwide Lockdown? Check Govt’s Response Here
The state government also said that there will be a movement of buses from one district to another. Those coming from outside the state will no longer need to stay in quarantine for 7 days. It must be noted that there is an exemption for the gathering of 50 people at one place. However, the market will remain closed on Sundays. Also Read - World Bank Grants $500 Million to Support India’s Informal Workforce, Cope With Pandemic
The decision to unlock the state was taken under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Hemant Soren at a high-level meeting of the Disaster Management Department.
Jharkhand has reported less than 25 active cases of coronavirus infection in 11 districts of the state. There is not a single case in Pakur district now. In most districts, the infection rate is less than one percent.
Full list of unlock guidelines:
- All shops in all districts will be able to open till 8 PM.
- All government and private offices will be able to open with 50% capacity.
- All shops (including vegetable-fruit-grocery shops) will remain closed from 8 PM on Saturday to 6 AM on Monday.
- Cinema halls, bars, multiplexes, restaurants will be able to open with 50% capacity.
- Stadiums, gymnasiums, and parks will remain open.
- All educational institutions will remain closed.
- Anganwadi centers will remain closed but food items will be provided to the beneficiaries at home.
- There will be a ban on the gathering of more than 50 people.
- Banquet halls and community halls will be able to open but there will be a ban on the gathering of more than 50 people.
- Religious places will remain closed for devotees.
- Bus transport allowed within the state.
- Public transport vehicles can accommodate the number of passengers prescribed by the rules.
- E-pass will not be needed for moving from one district to another within the state by private vehicle.