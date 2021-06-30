Ranchi: After reviewing the COVID situation in the state, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday relaxed the lockdown restrictions and said the fresh guidelines will be effective from July 1. In the new order, the state government allowed shops to remain open till 8 PM. Moreover, the cinema halls, bars, restaurants and multiplexes are now allowed to open with 50% capacity. Also Read - Lockdown Measures Must Be Taken In Districts With Positivity Rate Above 10%: Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines To States

The Information Public Relations Department of the Jharkhand government said that the stadiums, gymnasiums and parks will also open. Moreover, the banquet hall and community halls will also open with 50 persons limit.

The state government also said that there will be a movement of buses from one district to another. Those coming from outside the state will no longer need to stay in quarantine for 7 days. It must be noted that there is an exemption for the gathering of 50 people at one place. However, the market will remain closed on Sundays.

The decision to unlock the state was taken under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Hemant Soren at a high-level meeting of the Disaster Management Department.

Jharkhand has reported less than 25 active cases of coronavirus infection in 11 districts of the state. There is not a single case in Pakur district now. In most districts, the infection rate is less than one percent.

Full list of unlock guidelines: