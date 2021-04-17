Ranchi: As a number of states have imposed weekend curfew and other curbs to contain the spread of coronavirus, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday has called an all-party meeting to elicit views of the parties on how to more effectively check the spread of virus in the state. A statement from the chief minister’s office said that the meeting will take place at 6:30 PM in virtual mode. Also Read - Video: Passengers Rush Outside Buxar Station To Avoid Mandatory Corona Test | Watch

If all agree at the all-party meet, then the state government may go ahead to impose lockdown-like restrictions in the state. However, the chief minister is closely monitoring the COVID situation in the state and issuing instructions for further strengthening healthcare system in the hospitals.

As per the latest health updates, Jharkhand has 1,51,272 coronavirus cases. A total of 1,29,301 COVID patients have recovered in the state so far. The death toll due to coronavirus stands at 1320. There are 20,651 active cases in Jharkhand at present.

Out of the latest fatalities, nine deaths were reported from East Singhbhum district and seven from Ranchi. The remaining casualties were registered in several other districts.