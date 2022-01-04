Jharkhand Omicron: The Ranchi Airport on Tuesday mandated Covid-19 test for the passengers travelling to Jharkhand. However, the airport authorities have further informed that travellers carrying a negative RTPCR report (within 72 hrs.)/full vaccination certificate (at least 15 days earlier), they’ll be exempted from RT-PCR test. This comes after the state witnessed a marginal rise in the covid cases.Also Read - Jharkhand Orders Stern Covid Curbs; Parks, Swimming Pools, Tourist Destinations Shut | SOPs Here

"All passengers coming to the Jharkhand need to undergo a free Covid19 test on arrival at the airport. If a traveller is carrying a negative RT-PCR report (within 72 hrs.)/full vaccination certificate (at least 15 days earlier), they'll be exempted from RT-PCR test," Ranchi Airport said.

On Monday, the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government had announced stern restrictions in the state to contain the spread of the virus. The government decided to close all stadiums, parks, gyms, swimming pools, tourist destinations till further order.

Here are the restrictions announced by the Jharkhand government:

All stadiums, parks, gyms, swimming pools, tourist destinations will remain closed till further order.

Educational institutions will also remain shut till further orders, however official work will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity.

No decision has been taken on the night curfew.

A maximum of 100 people are allowed in gatherings for weddings & funerals.

Markets will be shut down at 8 pm.

Chemist shops, restaurants & bars are allowed to remain open. Religious places will remain open