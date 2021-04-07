Ranchi: In an effort to bring the coronavirus spread under control, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday issued strict guidelines for the state. Issuing an order, the Hemant Soren government said the new guidelines for lockdown-like will measures will come into effect from April 8 and will remain in place till April 30. In the wake of rising cases, the state government has announced closure of schools, with exception to Class 10 and 12, ban on large gatherings and reduced capacity for restaurants and eateries. Also Read - Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2021 Begins From Today: Check COVID Guidelines For Students, Teachers

All shops, restaurants, clubs shall not remain open after 8 pm, the official order said. However, take-home/ home delivery shall be permitted. Not more than 5 persons shall congregate at public places, it said. All schools shall be closed and education shall be provided online or by digital content. However, offline classes for class 10 and class 12 who shall be taking the board exam in the year 2021 are permitted. These offline classes shall not be mandatory and students shall attend only with a prior consent of their parents. Also Read - Woman Marries Her Cousin, Family Punishes Her By Cremating Her Effigy in Jharkhand's Chatra

All gymnasium/swimming pools shall be closed. Similarly, all parks shall be closed. All sports events shall be prohibited. However, sportspersons are permitted to train in the stadium. All fairs and exhibitions are prohibited. Also Read - Ishan Kishan Gets Compared to MS Dhoni After India Debut: Virender Sehwag Says "This Has Happened Before"

(With inputs from ANI)