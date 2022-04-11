New Delhi: Even as tension prevailed in Rajasthan’s Lohardaga a day after clashes broke out during Ram Navami procession, the state administration on Monday imposed section 144 in the affected areas.Also Read - 2 Dead, 46 Stuck In Cable Car Mishap in Jharkhand's Deoghar, Air Force Carries Out Massive Rescue Operations | LIVE

"In view of clashes including stone-pelting and tiff that broke out between two groups on the occasion of Ram Navami, Section 144 imposed in Hirhi village, Lohardaga," Arvind Kumar Lal, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Jharkhand Police, meanwhile, said additional forces and senior officers including two Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and three Superintendent (SP) have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

“Additional forces have been deployed. Senior officers including two DIG and three SP are deployed in the area. Situation is being monitored and action is being taken accordingly. Sections 144 has been imposed in affected area,” Jharkhand Police said.

Lohardaga clashes: What happened so far

Incidents of stone pelting and arson were reported during Ram Navami fair on Sunday in Hirahi-Hendlaso village. The clashes broke out after some people started pelting stone on crowd during Ram Navami procession in the area. This led to a stampede and more than half a dozen people were injured.

Later people from both sides started pelting stones. As tension escalated, more than a dozen motorcycles and a pickup van were set on fire at the fair. Two houses have also been set ablaze near Bhogta Garden. Top officials of the district administration say that the situation has been brought under control.

Half a dozen people are reported to have been injured in stone pelting incidents. Two of these people, Manohar Sahu and Bhola Singh, have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.