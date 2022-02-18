Ranchi: A 20-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly vandalising an idol of Lord Hanuman in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district, where tension flared following the recent death of a teenager during a clash between members of two communities. Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said that the accused has confessed before police that he damaged the idol of Lord Hanuman at a temple on February 12.Also Read - Amid Hijab Row, Prohibitory Orders In Bengaluru Extended Till Feb 28 | Check Guidelines

"He committed the crime taking exception to the burning of religious flags at a mosque", he stated, adding that the incident had led to protests on GT Road on National Highway-2 in violation of prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of CrPC in Barhi Sub Division. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, tension has gripped the area after a 17-year-old boy was killed at Barhi on February 6 in a clash during the immersion procession of the idol of goddess Saraswati. Chothe said the post-mortem report of the deceased revealed that he was hit hard on the head and had injuries on his neck, stomach and spleen. He, however, said the killing was due to personal enmity, and that it was not a case of lynching.

Following the incident, the BJP’s state unit on Thursday staged protests at several places against the killing of the teenager, demanding capital punishment for the culprits. BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash alleged that the Jharkhand government believes in the “politics of appeasement, even in cases of lynching”. “No one is safe in the state. There is no law and order,” he said.

Earlier this week, a five-member state government delegation had met the boy’s parents and promised financial assistance and job to a family member. It will also soon submit a report to the chief minister.

On the other hand, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued notices to the Jharkhand government and the Hazaribagh district administration, seeking details of the incident leading to the death of the minor boy.