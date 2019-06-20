New Delhi: A Maoist was shot down in an encounter with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the district police personnel in Simdega district of Jharkhand on Wednesday.

Additional Director General of Police (Operation) Murari Lal Meena told news agency PTI that an AK-47 was recovered from the spot of the encounter at Urmi forest under Bano block of the district.

The security forces had received a tip-off about the presence of Naxalites in the area and a search operation was launched, he said. Upon facing gun-fire, the security forces personnel retaliated.

Earlier today, Maoists in Chhattisgarh killed abducted Samajwadi Party leader Santosh Punem. His body was discovered in the deep forests of Marimalla Hill in Bijapur district.

On June 14, Maoists had gunned down five police personnel at a weekly market in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand. The assailants had also looted their weapons.