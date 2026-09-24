Jharkhand minister’s daughter among 4 killed after car rams into stationary truck in Jamshedpur; CM Soren, governor condole deaths

The accident took place on the National Highway near Marine Drive at Domuhani, where the car carrying Trisha Singh and the others reportedly collided with a truck that was parked along the roadside.

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People gather at the site after a car rammed into a stationary truck, in Jamshedpur, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Jharkhand minister Dipika Pandey Singh's daughter was among four people killed in the incident. (Image: PTI)

Four people, including the daughter of Jharkhand Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh, were killed in a road accident in Jamshedpur early Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Trisha Singh, Sarthak Agarwal, Naman Gupta and Vanshika Khandelwal, according to police and multiple reports. The accident took place around 3 am on Marine Drive Road under the Sonari police station area. The car carrying the four people crashed into a stationary commercial truck from behind.

Jamshedpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Thakur said all four occupants died in the accident. The impact left the car severely damaged.

Police said the truck had reportedly broken down and was parked near the divider. Initial reports said there were no proper reflector signs visible around the stranded vehicle. A small tree branch had reportedly been placed at the rear of the truck as a warning.

Police reached the spot after being alerted and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Hemant Soren, Governor condole deaths

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the deaths.

Soren said, “The extremely distressing and heart-wrenching news of the demise of fellow minister and sister Dipika Pandey Singh ji’s daughter and other individuals in the road accident on the NH highway in Jamshedpur has left my heart profoundly grieved.”

“The pain of losing one’s child is beyond words and unbearable for any parent and family. In this extremely difficult time, my deepest condolences are with sister Dipika ji and the bereaved families. There are no words for this irreparable loss,” he said.

“May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and provide strength to the grieving families to bear this immense sorrow,” the Chief Minister added.

Governor Gangwar also expressed condolences to the minister and her family, saying the death of her daughter was deeply painful.

BJP leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren also expressed grief over Trisha Singh’s death.

Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi also expressed grief over the incident in a social media post.

“I am deeply heartbroken by the tragic news of the untimely demise of the little girl injured in the road accident. May God grant strength to the grieving family to bear this unbearable pain. I extend my deepest condolences to the affected family,” Marandi said.

Police are investigating the accident and the circumstances surrounding the stationary truck.

(With inputs from agencies)