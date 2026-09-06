Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu dies at 56 of cardiac arrest

Jharkhand Cabinet Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Giridih on Saturday.

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Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu dies at 56 of cardiac arrest

Ranchi: Jharkhand Cabinet Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday at Mercy Hospital in Giridih. He experienced discomfort while sleeping and rushed to the hospital. Sonu, who was also Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA from Giridih, was elected to the Assembly for the first time in 2019 and again won the seat in the 2024 Assembly elections.

#WATCH | Giridih, Jharkhand: State Minister Sudivya Kumar passed away at Mercy Hospital in Giridih late last night. (Visuals from Mercy Hospital) pic.twitter.com/Pg3hA0i3mG — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026



Jharkhand Mukti Morcha took to X and informed that, “The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha family is stunned and heartbroken by the untimely demise of Sudivya Kumar, a dedicated comrade of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and a minister in the Jharkhand government. His departure is an irreplaceable loss for the party, the government, and Jharkhand. His struggles, service, and contributions will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha family. May God grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the bereaved family and all comrades in this difficult time.”

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha tweets, “The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha family is stunned and heartbroken by the untimely demise of Sudivya Kumar, a dedicated comrade of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and a minister in the Jharkhand government. His departure is an irreplaceable loss for the party,… pic.twitter.com/Qapd1IKWaj — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026



JMM leader and state transport minister Deepak Birua condoled the demise of Sonu. He took to X and said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my colleague and fellow minister in the Jharkhand government, Sudivya Sonu ji. His health suddenly deteriorated last night, and he passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital. May God grant peace to his soul and give his family the strength to bear this grief. This is a huge loss for the JMM family. A tearful final ‘Johar’, brother.”

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha conveyed condolences to his family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Sonu is survived by two daughters and a son.

Sudivya Kumar Sonu was considered as a close aide of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and played a crucial role during crises within the JMM. He also played a key role in the party during Soren’s arrest in 2024 over an alleged land fraud and money laundering case.

Last week, Kumar led a Jharkhand government delegation in Karnataka to explore new ways to improve tourism infrastructure management in the state.

During the visit Sudivya Kumar Sonu met Karnataka Tourism Minister K J George to discuss cooperation between the two states in tourism and forest management.