Khunti: In another heinous incident of crime against women, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in by a man, who visited her house in the guise of a sadhu to seek alms, Jharkhand's Khunti district, news agency PTI reported quoting police on Sunday. Police have arrested three people in connection with the incident that happened in the Torpa police station area on Saturday.

According to police, three men, dressed as sadhus, visited the house of the girl to seek alms. One of them went inside the house to drink water, while the other two were talking to the girl's parents outside. Suddenly, the girl ran out of the house screaming, police said.

All the three men tried to flee, but villagers caught them and handed them over to the police. "Based on the statement of the survivor, an FIR has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar told PTI.

While two of the men are from Aurangabad in Bihar, the main accused is from Lohardaga district, police said. Reportedly, this was the third incident of sexual assault of a minor in the last 10 days in the district.