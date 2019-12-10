New Delhi: In a huge development to one of the most talked-about lynching cases, Ranchi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to six of the 13 people accused in the brutal killing of Tabrez Ansari.

Giving the verdict, Ranchi HC bench headed by Justice R Mukhopadhyay stated that there were no specific allegations to withhold the accused and the crime was general in nature. The arrested were kept in jail for nearly six months under murder charges amongst other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In September, Jharkhand Police had dropped the murder charges against all the accused, but it was brought back after obtaining a fresh medical report.

The incident dates back to June this year when the entire nation saw the mob thrashing in a video footage that went viral across national television channels and social media platforms. Ansari was seen tied to a pole and abused both physically and verbally by a mob of around 20 people. He was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ over alleged theft. Beaten up for over seven hours, Ansari succumbed to his injuries the next day.

The Seraikela-Kharsawan department of Jharkhand Police had submitted a final charge sheet after initially coming under fire for declaring ‘cardiac arrest’ as the reason for his death. It was later concluded that the victim had suffered severe wounds during the assault and was rejected proper medical treatment until the next day.

Ansari was first admitted at a local hospital for a preliminary check-up and later he was locked up in Seraikela jail in Jharkhand district. After his health condition worsened, Tabrez was taken to Sadar hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.