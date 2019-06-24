New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh over Jharkhand mob lynching incident.

“Incidents of mob lynching aren’t going to stop because BJP and RSS have increased sense of hatred against Muslims. They’ve successfully created a mindset where Muslims are seen as terrorists, anti-nationals and cow slaughters,” said the Hyderabad MP.

Notably, a 24-year-old Muslim man died after he was brutally thrashed and made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ on suspicion of stealing a motorbike. The incident happened on June 18, at the border of Seraikela-Kharsawan and East Singhbhum districts of Jharkhand.

The victim, identified as Shams Tabrez, was reportedly tied to a pole by a mob and then abused both physically and verbally for over seven hours.

The family members of the victim alleged that the mob forced Tabrez to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram‘ and ‘Jai Hanuman’ before he was handed over to the police on Wednesday morning. A video shot of the same has now gone viral on social media.

In a similar incident, a Muslim man was allegedly attacked by three men on Thursday in Delhi’s Rohini sector 20 area after they failed to get him to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’.