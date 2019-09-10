New Delhi: Jharkhand Police on September 10 dropped murder charges under IPC Section 302 in their chargesheet against 11 accused in the fatal mob attack of 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari because the post mortem report said he died of ‘cardiac arrest’.

The 11 accused were instead charged under Section 304 of the IPC which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

“We filed a chargesheet under IPC section 304 because of two reasons. One, he did not die at the spot… the villagers did not have any intent to kill Ansari. Second, the medical report did not substantiate the murder charge. The final post-mortem report said Ansari died due to cardiac arrest and that a haemorrhage in the head was not fatal. The second medical opinion said the cause of death was a combination of cardiac arrest and the head injury,” Karthik S, Saraikela-Kharsawan SP, was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

It is now over two months since 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari was brutally assaulted on the accusation of theft in Jharkhand’s Kharsawan district and forced to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

Tabrez, who was in judicial custody for theft, complained of ill health on June 22, five days after the attack. He was rushed to Sadar Hospital and then to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur, where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

Police said the chargesheet was scrutinised by the prosecution department.

“Our motive is to secure a conviction. Initially, we thought we could invoke both 302 and 304 of the IPC, but that could not have gone parallel. The medical reports also did not decisively say death due to haemorrhage. In the court, this could have led to a problem,” a police officer told Indian Express.