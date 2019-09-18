New Delhi: Two days after Jharkhand mob lynching case victim Tabrez Ansari’s wife threatened to commit suicide over the withdrawal of murder charges on the accused, the Jharkhand Police on Wednesday took a U-turn and restored the charges under IPC Section 302 (murder).

The police had recently dropped the murder charges on the 11 accused after the post-mortem report of Tabrez Ansari said he died of ‘cardiac arrest’. Instead, the charges were changed to IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide).

His cardiac arrest was, according to hospital records, caused by a combination of skull fracture, failing organs and blood congestion in his heart chambers.

Following the decision of Jharkhand police, Parveen accused the district administration of having “saved” the murderers by forcing the case under homicide despite people across the world watching the “murder” of her husband. She had further demanded a CBI inquiry in the case alleging that the police investigation was faulty.

The case refers an incident of June 17, when Ansari was brutally assaulted for over seven hours on the accusation of theft in Jharkhand’s Kharsawan district and forced to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’. After being sent to judicial custody for five days, he succumbed to his injuries on June 22.

The eleven accused were identified as Prakash Mandal, Kamal Mahato, Sunamo Pradhan, Premchand Mahali, Sumant Mahato, Madan Nayak, Chamu Nayak, Mahesh MAhali, Kushal Mahali, Satyanarayan Nayak, and Bhim Sen Mandal.