New Delhi: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the death of a 24-year-old Muslim man, who was thrashed by a mob in in Saraikela, Jharkhand. Meanwhile, 11 people have been arrested in the alleged mob lynching case.

The victim identified as Tabrez Ansari was beaten mercilessly and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on allegations of theft. He was declared ‘brought dead’ at the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur on June 22.Reports claimed that two policemen have also been suspended in connection with the case.

Seraikela-Kharasawan SP Karthik S said that Ansari and two others had entered a house in Seraikela village with an intention to commit theft. The occupants of the house woke up and raised an alarm following which Ansari was caught and ‘manhandled’. It had been alleged that he was found in possession of stolen valuables.

Despite him pleading innocent, Ansari was tied to a pole and beaten with sticks all through the night as the culprits forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and”Jai Hanuman”. The police reached the spot in the morning and took Ansari to the jail as per the complaint of the villagers.

When his condition in jail deteriorated, Ansari was taken to Sadar Hospital where he was diagnosed with multiple injuries. Eventually, he was shifted to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur where he succumbed to the injuries.

Ansari’s wife has questioned the role of the police in her husband’s death alleging that he was not given timely medical treatment.

The incident caused a lot of agitation on social media accounts owing to the rise in minority mob lynchings in Jharkhand. It also triggered anger amongst the political parties across the country.

The opposition Congress said that it had formed a seven-member team to probe the incident. “We demand Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the family of the victim and a job for his wife,” a Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) member said.