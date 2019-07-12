New Delhi: Negligence by police and lapse on part of doctors cost 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari his life after he was thrashed and made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ by an irate mob in Jharkhand last month on suspicion of theft.

According to reports, the inquiry which was ordered by the deputy commissioner concluded that the doctor who treated Tabrez after the mob attack, ‘did not take it seriously’.

Tabrez was tied to a pole by a mob and then abused both physically and verbally for over seven hours on suspicion of theft near the border of Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan and East Singhbhum districts.

The family members of the victim alleged that the mob forced Tabrez to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram‘ and ‘Jai Hanuman’ before he was handed over to the police the next morning. A video shot of the same has now gone viral.

Viewer discretion advised for watching the video.

The victim was first admitted at a local hospital for a preliminary check-up and later he was locked up in Seraikela jail in Jharkhand district. After his health condition worsened, Tabrez was taken to Sadar hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The relatives of Tabrez alleged that the police rejected their request for his proper medical treatment.

As many as 11 people were arrested for attack on Tabrez whereas action against the erring doctors is impending.