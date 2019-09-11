New Delhi: The wife of mob lynching victim Tabrez Ansari on Wednesday demanded a CBI investigation in the case and claimed that there was an attempt to save the culprits.

S Parveen, the wife of Tabrez Ansari was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “My husband was lynched, earlier case was registered under Section 302 (murder) but it was later changed to section 304 (culpable homicide) under administration’s influence. There is an attempt to save the culprits, CBI should investigate the case.”

This statement has come days after the Jharkhand Police had dropped the murder charges against all the accused in Tabrez Ansari lynching case as on September 9. Meanwhile, S Karthik, the SP of Seraikela Kharsawan on Wednesday noted, “Chargesheet has been filed against 11 accused, murder case could not be made based on the findings of the postmortem report. We have chargesheeted it as culpable homicide.”

S Karthik, SP Seraikela Kharsawan on Tabrez Ansari lynching case: Chargesheet has been filed against 11 accused, murder case could not be made based on the findings of the postmortem report. We have chargesheeted it as culpable homicide. #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/abLPPKpRG6 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

In June this year, Tabrez Ansari (24) lost his life after he was allegedly thrashed and made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan by an irate mob in Jharkhand on suspicion of theft.

He was tied to a pole by a mob and then abused both physically and verbally for over seven hours on suspicion of theft near the border of Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan and East Singhbhum districts.

The victim was first admitted at a local hospital for a preliminary check-up and later he was locked up in Seraikela jail in Jharkhand district.

After his health condition worsened, Tabrez was taken to Sadar hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The relatives of Tabrez had alleged that the police rejected their request for his proper medical treatment.

