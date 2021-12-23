Jharkhand: A 14-year-old boy was killed over a tiff allegedly by his friends who slit his throat, chopped off his hands and legs, stuffed the body in sacks and dumped it in a jungle in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district. According to reports, the three were going towards Palanga Pahad Jungle when an altercation broke out between the victim’s friends after which the incident took place.Also Read - Top Maoist Leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, Carrying Bounty of Rs 1 Crore, Arrested by Jharkhand Police

Soon, one of the accused, Avinash, took out a knife and stabbed him, and then slit his throat then stuffed the body parts in three sacks and dumped it in the jungle

The Police meanwhile, had recovered the body and arrested Avinash, who also confessed to the crime. The blood-stained knife and the mobile phone of the victim had been recovered.

The matter came to light after victim’s family filed a complaint on Wednesday, alleging that he went missing mysteriously the previous night.

During the course of the investigation, police detained the victim’s friend who told the police that he met the victim outside his house at Rohini village in Jasidih police station area around 8.30 pm on Tuesday and went to Kumrabad Station Road, where another friend Avinash (19) joined them.

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered against the accused.

(With PTI inputs)