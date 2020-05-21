New Delhi: The Jharkhand government has reportedly given a go-ahead to food delivery apps Swiggy and Zomato to home deliver liquor. According to a News18 report, the service is likely to start in the coming week across various cities of Jharkhand. Also Read - Private Liquor Shops in Delhi Likely to Reopen From Friday on Odd-even Basis

Swiggy has already begun its services in Ranchi, reported IANS. People living in the city can now order home delivery of alcohol through the 'Wine Shops' category by updating their Swiggy app, the company said, adding that the service will go live in other major cities in the state within a week.

Notably, the company said that it had obtained all the necessary approvals for the service,

Further, the company also revealed that it is in advanced stages of discussions with multiple state governments for providing similar service.

Here’s how you can order liquor through Swiggy app:

To ensure safe delivery of alcohol and in compliance with applicable laws, Swiggy has introduced measures such as mandatory age verification and user authentication to complete deliveries.

Customers can complete their instant age verification by uploading a picture of their valid government ID, followed by a selfie which the platform will use for authentication using an Artificial Intelligence-powered system.

All orders will carry a unique one-time-password (OTP) which needs to be provided by the customer at the time of delivery.

There is also a capping on the order quantity to ensure a customer does not order alcohol above the prescribed limit as per the state law.